Thirty Years Off, Brotherly Azerbaijan Upped Flag In Cultural Capital Shusha - Chief Advisor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The flag of
fraternal Azerbaijan is flying again in Shusha (the cultural
capital of the Turkic world) after 30 years, Chief Advisor to the
President of Türkiye Yalcın Topcu said at the presentation of the
"Dear Shusha" book in Ankara as part of the events of the Culture
Days of Azerbaijan's Shusha city, Trend reports.
He quoted the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar
Aliyev about Shusha:“I wish I could go to Shusha together with
you. We will go there, believe me, we definitely will. Shusha is
the eye of Azerbaijan; it is a source of pride for every
Azerbaijani. Shusha is a symbol of our culture, and our
history."
In addition, Topcu noted that this testament of the great leader
was realized by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"May the Almighty rest the souls of all the martyrs who gave
their lives for freedom, territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan, I wish health to veterans," he said.
