STA Announces New Strategic Partnership With RX Global Over Travel Market Events

Saudi Arabia, the world's travel destination with the fastest pace of growth, and RX Global, the organizer of World Travel Market, have announced a new strategic alliance. The Kingdom is now the first official sponsor of the exhibition's numerous events as part of the two-year agreement (2023\u20132025). In addition to the Arab Travel Market, this cooperation encompasses the World Travel Markets in London, Africa, and Southern America.\r

The Saudi Tourism Authority's active involvement in the recent WTM exhibition in London allowed the Kingdom to present its strong presence, and this announcement was the showpiece of the event. Over 75 partners from the Saudi tourism industry participated, which is a noteworthy 48% increase over prior years. The Kingdom engaged in fruitful dialogue sessions to showcase its successive achievements, vast opportunities, rapid growth, scale of development, and its ambitious transformation on a global scale.\r

As part of this new collaboration, a number of promotional initiatives were introduced during the international exposition. These included the delivery of a keynote address, the facilitation of stimulating debate sessions, and the reinforcement of Saudi tourism's official character through the use of interactive platforms and digital screens. The goal of these platforms was to highlight Saudi Arabia's fascinating and motivating travel experiences.

