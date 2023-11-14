JBL Tour One M2 Headphones Hit Qatar Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: If you are looking for headphones with superb performance, build quality and tonnes of customisation your search ends with JBL Tour One M2.

Tour one M2's True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambien lets you enjoy the soundtrack of your life no matter where you are.

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology automatically uses four noise sensing mics to adjust to your surroundings in real-time, minimizing distractions when you need to focus, optimizing the JBL Tour One M2's performance for a superior audio experience- all while you adjust ANC mode control with the JBL Headphones app. Innovative high quality 4 -mic technology features the '4-mic crystal call algorithm'.

This unique algorithm of JBL Tour One M2 allows you to have better conversations even in loud or windy environments or to get help from your preferred voice assistant and with 'VoiceAware' technology incorporated into the headphone, you can choose how much of your own voice to hear by controlling the amount of mic input routed back into your headphones.

“JBL headphones features versatile performance with a comfortable fit and well-built design. Loaded with features ad latest technology, these are high-quality devices delivered to Qatar market at reasonable price. But customers must be careful not to be tricked into buying fake JBL products and losing peace of mind” said Director & CEO, Jumbo Electronics C V Rappai.

He said that customers must protect themselves by buying genuine JBL products from authorized distributor- Jumbo electronics.“Once you buy from Jumbo electronics or our partners, Our extensive service network covers our customers and ensures complete customer satisfaction,” said C V Rappai.

Tour one M2 is available at all Jumbo electronics stores, Ecommerce platform Jumbosouq, leading hypermarkets and electronic stores.

Stay alert to the sounds of the world around you while enjoying your music with Smart Ambient feature of the headphone, controlling the ambient sound levels, and turning the Personal Sound Amplification button on through the JBL Headphones App to boost the conversations' volume with +15-20dB and adjust the L/R balance.

The headphones also have a unique 'Smart Talk' technology for seamless chats. Thanks to this feature, you don't need to pause the music to have a quick conversation: its advanced voice recognition technology reacts to your voice pausing the music and enabling 'talk thru'.

Owing to extensive global research and testing, the superior JBL sound curve delivers precise, accurate audio and less distortion with all the music you love at any frequency or volume. Also, The Tour One M2's big 40 mm drivers let you experience the ultimate sound performance, from rich, punchy bass to thrilling top notes.