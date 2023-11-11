Indigenous Protestors Will Open Blocked Roads For 12 Hours Monday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Indiguenous groups from the Chiricano East confirmed Saturday that on Monday, November 13, they will open all blocked roads for 12 hours from
6:00 am to 6:00 pm.
These groups have kept the main roads of the province of Chiriquí closed for 19 days as a form of protest against the National Government and the Deputies of the National Assembly by approving and sanctioning the mining contract through Law 406.
