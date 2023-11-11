STREET82 Clothing Unveils Its Flagship Store At Havelock City Mall

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Street82 Clothing has opened its first-ever flagship store at the newly opened Havelock City Mall. Their journey commenced as an online retailer and has evolved into a physical store, designed to offer an unmatched shopping experience to its customers. Currently, they have an extensive selection of t-shirts, leggings, joggers, denim graphic tees, formal shirts, shorts, vests, slim-fit polo shirts, crop tops, hoodies, matching sets, accessories, and numerous other items.

Founded in April 2022 by lifelong friends and Co-founders Mohamed Zaharan and Mohamed Fathhi, Street82 Clothing was born out of a shared vision for offering menswear, womenswear, and activewear without compromising on quality or style. The brand name 'Street82' is a tribute to their birth year 1982 and symbolises the challenges they have overcome on their life's journey.

Co-founder Fathhi is a recognised tech entrepreneur with a background in technology and extensive experience in Sri Lanka's startup ecosystem. His expertise and vision have played a pivotal role in shaping Street82's journey. Co-founder Mohamed Zaharan, with over two decades of experience in the clothing and manufacturing industry, complements the team with his knowledge of garment manufacturing, design, and exports. Together, they combined their expertise to establish Street82 Clothing.

The brand started as an online retailer specialising in unisex clothing, filling a void in the Sri Lankan market for high-quality and durable t-shirts. The success of the online store, coupled with growing demand from their loyal customer base, has culminated in the opening of the flagship store.

Co-founder Fathhi expressed his enthusiasm about the flagship store stating,“Street82 is more than just a clothing brand; it's an extension of our four-decade journey. We guarantee that each outfit is engineered and crafted to perfection, adhering to the highest quality standards. Our upscale clothing reflects the future of fashion, where casual wear is the epitome of style. We take pride in curating unique, limited-quantity pieces to offer exclusivity and individuality.”

By bridging the realms of loungewear and casual clothing, Street82 has emerged as a rising star in the premium clothing industry. The brand's commitment to form and function ensures the production of high-quality, comfortable clothing that reflects a sense of style.

The newly inaugurated store has been meticulously designed to provide a seamless and satisfying customer experience. Co-founder Zaharan emphasised,“Through Street82, we aim to deliver an exceptional shopping experience, seamlessly combining style, quality, and top-notch customer service. Our new store promises a top-tier athleisure clothing selection. Our commitment to excellence begins with sourcing the finest materials and crafting each design with meticulous attention. Our tech-driven approach sets us apart. Street82 is more than just clothing; it's a statement!”

Street82 utilises premium materials in their production, this ensures durability and the highest quality. Their dedication to crafting clothing that fits comfortably and celebrates individuality is a hallmark of the brand. Each piece is designed to be exclusive, adding to the brand's uniqueness.

They offer a diverse range of clothing sizes from small to 2XL. The brand specialises in its signature cotton t-shirt collection, known for its softness, breathability, and lightweight feel. The showroom offers a spacious, modern, and relaxed ambience, inviting customers to browse at their leisure, try on their favourite items, and make confident purchases.

Located at Level 02, Shop No 05 of Havelock City Mall, the flagship showroom promises convenience and spacious interiors, creating a pleasurable shopping experience for all. To stay updated with the latest designs, follow Street82 on Instagram or Facebook. Customers can also enjoy islandwide free delivery when placing orders through the website, .