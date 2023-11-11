Strengthening Abu Dhabi's Community Security: A Collaborative Effort By Majalis Abu Dhabi And Rabdan Academy

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



This initiative supports a strategic vision to protect youth, raise awareness, and combat misinformation.

Expert-led sessions and seminars from Rabdan Academy will strengthen societal values, cultural heritage and national identity. The agenda covers tackling fake news, addressing AI advancements, and dealing with youth-related challenges.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, in collaboration with Rabdan Academy, will present a comprehensive series of workshops, lectures and seminars dedicated to enhancing community security within the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This initiative aligns with a strategic vision that seeks to merge awareness and cultural efforts to safeguard the youth, raise consciousness, combat misinformation and promote societal values and traditions. Eminent experts and specialists from Rabdan Academy, a global leader in academic and vocational education specializing in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, will be actively engaged in this endeavor.

H.E. Salem Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, emphasizes the significance of this partnership between the Academy and Majalis Abu Dhabi. This collaboration embodies a shared vision aimed at solidifying ethical and behavioral values and propelling the most critical segment of society, the youth, forward. This will be achieved through interactive dialogues and discussions designed to fortify the community security system, support national prosperity, preserve cultural heritage and uphold the national identity.

Al Saeedi further notes that a select group of the Academy's faculty, possessing international expertise, exceptional skills and real-world experience, will actively participate in this pioneering national initiative. He encourages the local community, particularly the younger generation, not to miss this opportunity and to participate in these sessions as per the schedules announced by Majalis Abu Dhabi.

The inaugural session, titled 'Security: A Shared Responsibility,' will commence on 4 November 2023, at Majlis Alfoah. Subsequent sessions will tackle various topics, including combating rumors, countering fake news, and addressing the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence technologies and soft power's role in strengthening national identity along with other related topics.

These enlightening sessions will also be hosted at various Majlis locations, including Majlis Al Rawdah, Majlis Rabdan, Majlis Mohamed Khalaf, Majlis Mohammed Ahmed Al Mahmood, Majlis Mubarak Bin Qaraan, Majlis Al Hawashim and Majlis Alfoah.

Rabdan Academy's continued commitment to community programs and initiatives, driven by purposeful service-based learning, underscores its dedication to creating new possibilities and leaving a positive imprint on society.

About Majalis Abu Dhabi:

Majalis play an important role in inheriting the social values, customs and traditions in the society, by gathering both parents and children in the elders Majalis. The knowledge that children acquire from the Majlis is not limited to customs and traditions, they have been gaining a lot of knowledge and science through the conversations that are circulated in the Majlis in various fields of education, economy, poetry, culture and other topics. The councils also provided the government authorities with a space to deliver their message and services to the community and create a link between citizens and various government institutions.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top '5 star' ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.