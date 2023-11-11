Iceland In Crisis: State Of Emergency Triggered By 800 Earthquakes In Just 14 Hours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The southwestern Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland is grappling with a series of powerful earthquakes, sparking concerns of an impending volcanic eruption. In response, Iceland declared a state of emergency on November 10, emphasizing the need for civil defense measures. The seismic activity, centered around Sundhnjukagigar north of Grindavik, prompted the National police chief to initiate the state of emergency, as stated by the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management.

Authorities cautioned that the ongoing earthquakes might intensify, leading to a volcanic eruption. The Icelandic Met Office (IMO) indicated the possibility of an eruption occurring "in several days." Grindavik, home to approximately 4,000 residents, lies just three kilometers southwest of the earthquake epicenter, prompting the village to activate evacuation plans in anticipation of a potential eruption.

The seismic events included two notable earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.2 north of Grindavik, felt as far as Reykjavik, which is 40 kilometers away. The impact of the quakes resulted in road closures due to damage in the Grindavik region.

Since late October, the Reykjanes peninsula has experienced over 24,000 tremors, with almost 800 earthquakes recorded on Friday alone. The accumulation of magma at a depth of around five kilometers raises significant concerns about the likelihood of a volcanic eruption in the region.

