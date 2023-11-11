FPASL And Embassy Of France In Sri Lanka Host“Period Proud”

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Family Planning Association of Sri Lanka (FPASL), in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, will be hosting a public event, named“Period Proud” at the Independence Arcade on November 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is focused on raising awareness on period poverty, a multifaceted issue that affects millions of menstruators across the world.

The event will be graced by the Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Government representatives from the Ministry of Health, representatives from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other international organizations.

Period poverty is defined as the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products and education. It can lead to a number of negative consequences, including physical and mental health problems, school absenteeism, gender based violence and social isolation.

The“Period Proud” event will feature stalls from organizations that are working on menstruation and period poverty. There will also be a variety of creative performances, including a puppet show, bharathanaatyam, drama, and playback theater, all of which will underscore the importance of the issue.

It is part of a larger project funded by the French Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Maldives aiming at tackling period poverty and reducing gender inequality through the support of 13 local NGOs for two years.

'Period poverty affects women across all walks of life. I believe it's our responsibility to tackle period poverty and advocate for period equity. Most women have men in their lives in some capacity – as fathers, brothers, partners and friends. Therefore, it is vitally important that they, too, act as allies in fighting menstrual stigma and period poverty. By promoting awareness and understanding about this issue, we can create a more compassionate and inclusive society. Period Proud is the ideal event to learn more about the subject and for all to show solidarity.' – Dr. Ruchitha Perera, Executive Director of FPASL

'Gender equality is a priority of our diplomacy and France is proud to partner with Sri Lankan civil society working in the field of menstrual hygiene. Period poverty is a global issue, against which, as a society, we must find solutions in order to ensure women and girls's equal access to health, education and employment. I am convinced that such a creative and thoughtful event will help in fighting menstrual stigma. – Mr. Jean-François Pactet, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives

The event is free and open to the public. FPASL encourages people of all ages to attend and learn more about period poverty and how to help address it.

About The Family Planning Association of Sri Lanka (FPASL):

FPASL is a leading non-profit organization in Sri Lanka that works to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights. The organization provides a range of services, including family planning, counseling, and education. FPASL is also committed to advocating for policies and programs that support the sexual and reproductive health and rights of all people.

About the Embassy of France in Sri Lanka and the Maldives:

The Embassy of France in Sri Lanka and the Maldives represents the French government and works to promote cooperation between France and Sri Lanka and the Maldives in a number of areas, including culture, education, and development.