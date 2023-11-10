               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Banking Sector Partnership May Boost Germany's Exports To Kyrgyzstan


11/10/2023 2:18:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 10. The collaboration in the banking sector is expected to significantly boost Germany's exports to Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov, said , Trend reports.

He made this statement during a meeting with Marck Wengrzik, Managing Director of German's AKA-Bank, as part of his working visit to Hamburg.

Japarov stated that the monies raised might be utilized toward industries such as agriculture, green energy, and manufacturing. Wengrzik, for his part, expressed willingness to expand financial relations with Kyrgyzstan.

During the meetings, the parties looked into the possibility of the German side sponsoring various attractive initiatives in Kyrgyzstan, particularly in renewable energy, logistics, and mining.

AKA is a specialized bank for international trade finance that focuses on export financing and provides financial assistance and credit lines to help German exports.

