Banking Sector Partnership May Boost Germany's Exports To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 10. The
collaboration in the banking sector is expected to significantly
boost Germany's exports to Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential Administration,
Akylbek Japarov, said , Trend reports.
He made this statement during a meeting with Marck Wengrzik,
Managing Director of German's AKA-Bank, as part of his working
visit to Hamburg.
Japarov stated that the monies raised might be utilized toward
industries such as agriculture, green energy, and manufacturing.
Wengrzik, for his part, expressed willingness to expand financial
relations with Kyrgyzstan.
During the meetings, the parties looked into the possibility of
the German side sponsoring various attractive initiatives in
Kyrgyzstan, particularly in renewable energy, logistics, and
mining.
AKA is a specialized bank for international trade finance that
focuses on export financing and provides financial assistance and
credit lines to help German exports.
