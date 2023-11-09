Computer Maintenance Agency Appoints Sukhbir Bhatia As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th November, 2023: Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA), a leading provider of computer maintenance and support services is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sukhbir Bhatia as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Bhatia has an extremely well-liked figure in the IT sector, and is renowned for his abilities in business development, operations, and company strategy. In addition , over the years he has proven to be a huge supporter of innovation and excellent customer service.



Mr. Sukhbir Bhatia brings over 27 years of experience in the various industries, including 14 years in executive leadership roles. Prior to becoming a part of the Computer Maintenance Agency, he served as a Sr. Vice President at Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd. ACT (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.) strives toward the objective of being the most renowned residential entertainment, education, and interactive services firm that creates dramatic social revolution and delights and empowers clients.



Vikas Sharma, Founder and Director, Hi- COM (Parent company which acquired CMA), "We are excited to introduce Sukhbir Bhatia as a new CEO. He will bring in a new perspective and creative ideas to steer the future of our business. He has a track record of leadership and commitment to organizational goals change signals an exciting new chapter in our journey, and I am confident that Mr. Bhatia will lead us to greater heights while encouraging expansion and long-term success. We will approach this new era with vigor, peace, and firm dedication to our goal."



Sukhbir Bhatia, CEO of CMA, Hi-COM (Parent company which acquired CMA) expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "It is a delight to be named as a CEO of CMA. CMA is a reputable business that has a long history of offering top-notch client support. I'm thrilled to steer the business into the future and support our clients in realizing their commercial objectives. I'm excited about the opportunity to make a significant contribution to an organization that is quickly becoming a leader in its industry. I seized a fresh chance and am thrilled to work with CMA. As the company's CEO, I will be starting over and taking on more responsibility for its recent expansion.



With his depth of expertise and leadership, we are confident in the bright future ahead. We anticipate reaching new heights for expertise and innovation in this field under Sukhbir's guidance.





About Computer Maintenance Agency (CMA):-



Computer Maintenance Agency was founded in 1993 by a team of Professionals from Digital Equipment (India) Ltd., Hinditron Computers Pvt Ltd. (representatives of DEC, USA in India) and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. CMA is the first 3rd party Maintenance Agency in India, focussed to provide single point contact for Multi-Platform HW Maintenance, Multi Platform System Administration and SW Services relating to DBMS. With CMA as your service partner, your company will enjoy the benefits of a single source partner who can provide a wide range of remedial and value added services. Today, CMA provides Comprehensive On-site Maintenance throughout India for Multi Vendor Computer Systems and Multi Vendor Operating Systems and Heterogeneous NW Equipment.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Shrishti Sharma

Email :