4 Buried In Building Collapse In Malaysia's Terengganu

Kuala Lumpur: Four construction workers were buried when a building under construction collapsed on Perhentian Island in Malaysia's Terengganu state on Thursday.

The four were believed to be foreign nationals, and another four were injured in the accident which took place in early morning, Assistant Director of Operations of Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Muhammad Basri Kamarazaman said in a statement.

A rescue team was dispatched from the fire station to the scene and search dogs were being used to locate the victims, the official said.