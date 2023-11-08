Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT - Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah stressed that the GCC has made great efforts in joint cooperation, which has had a great impact in raising the efficiency of security services and maintaining security and stability in the GCC countries.
ISTANBUL - Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investments Affairs, Saad Al-Barrak, marked the significant leap in Arab-Turkish relations, particularly in Kuwait, driven by numerous investment initiatives.
CAIRO - Kuwait's 16th air bridge plane loaded with 10 tons of medical supplies arrived Wednesday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport intended to reach people in the Gaza Strip.
GAZA - The health authorities in Gaza announced that they received five ambulances to the Strip, provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.
PARIS - Kuwait called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to approve a bill on the consequences of the current situation in Gaza in the light of the Israeli occupation's continuous attacks.
GAZA - Palestine's Health Ministry said that 241 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in Israeli assaults on Gaza.
RAMALLAH - Some 19 Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on them in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said.
NEW YORK - The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights affirmed that Israel's collective punishment of Palestinian civilians amounts to "a war crime".
BRUSSELS - Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter called for sanction to be imposed against Israel for its ongoing atrocities in Gaza.
BRUSSELS - The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is working with Cyprus to open a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid for Gaza.
WASHINGTON - The United States confirmed that there will be no reoccupation, blockade, or cutting the size of the Gaza Strip after the end of the ongoing Israeli war on the tiny-Palestinian territory. (end) ibi
MENAFN08112023000071011013ID1107397277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.