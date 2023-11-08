Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT - Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah stressed that the GCC has made great efforts in joint cooperation, which has had a great impact in raising the efficiency of security services and maintaining security and stability in the GCC countries.

ISTANBUL - Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investments Affairs, Saad Al-Barrak, marked the significant leap in Arab-Turkish relations, particularly in Kuwait, driven by numerous investment initiatives.

CAIRO - Kuwait's 16th air bridge plane loaded with 10 tons of medical supplies arrived Wednesday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport intended to reach people in the Gaza Strip.

GAZA - The health authorities in Gaza announced that they received five ambulances to the Strip, provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

PARIS - Kuwait called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to approve a bill on the consequences of the current situation in Gaza in the light of the Israeli occupation's continuous attacks.

GAZA - Palestine's Health Ministry said that 241 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in Israeli assaults on Gaza.

RAMALLAH - Some 19 Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on them in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said.

NEW YORK - The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights affirmed that Israel's collective punishment of Palestinian civilians amounts to "a war crime".

BRUSSELS - Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter called for sanction to be imposed against Israel for its ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

BRUSSELS - The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is working with Cyprus to open a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid for Gaza.

WASHINGTON - The United States confirmed that there will be no reoccupation, blockade, or cutting the size of the Gaza Strip after the end of the ongoing Israeli war on the tiny-Palestinian territory. (end) ibi