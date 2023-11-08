10-Year-Old Feud Between Rival Families Resolved In Kapisa

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): A 10-year-old enmity between two families has come to an end following the mediation of influential figures and officials in the Ala-Sai district of central Kapisa province.

In a statement, the Information and Culture department said the feud between the families of Maulvi Waliullah and Khanullah – residents of Shinkai village – surfaced 10 years ago over the killing of a member of Waliullah's family.

The statement said Governor Ehsanullah Baryal, who was present at the reconciliation meeting, said:“Both sides accepted the invitation of the reconcilers and buried the hatchet and it will be greatly rewarded by Allah, and after this, they will continue their lives peacefully.”

A memorandum and document prepared by the mediators was read out, and then in the presence of the governor, scholars and influential people, the former foes hugged each other.

