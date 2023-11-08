Lusail Winter Wonderland Welcomes Paris Saint-Germain As New Retail Partner

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail Winter Wonderland (LWW) of Estithmar Holding, welcomes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on board as a new retail partner. This exciting partnership brings the renowned Paris Saint-Germain football club's flagship store right into the heart of Lusail Winter Wonderland, adding a new layer of excitement.

Alongside prestigious international brands like Hamleys, Build-a-Bear, and Haribo, a handpicked selection of top-notch local businesses will also be featured, offering a diverse range of products and services tailored to the discerning needs of our esteemed guests. This unique partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) allows guests to carry home a treasured piece of their favorite football club's merchandise, serving as a cherished memento of their visit.

Amer Mahasen, Chief Executive Officer, Estithmar Ventures said: "We are thrilled to introduce Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the world of Lusail Winter Wonderland this season. Paris Saint-Germain's presence adds a touch of international football glamour to our enchanting winter festivities, reaffirming our commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for our visitors. It ensures that Lusail Winter Wonderland, which is presented by Qatar Airways, remains the top destination for families and tourists seeking the perfect blend of winter wonder, entertainment and shopping."

Sponsors of both Lusail Winter Wonderland and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), namely Qatar Airways; the jersey sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain, QNB, and Ooredoo, have played instrumental roles in forging this partnership. Their dedication to enhancing the LWW experience and promoting world-class entertainment seamlessly aligns with the addition of Paris Saint-Germain as a retail partner.

Fabien Dilem, Paris Saint-Germain General manager said:“We are delighted to partner with LWW in this endeavor. We have been aware of the positive impact they have had on tourists and the local community, which is in line with our vision of providing exceptional experiences for all. With Qatar having a significant Paris Saint-Germain fanbase, it is important for the club to be prevalent in key locations. LWW is one of them. We look forward to getting the winter festivities underway.”

Throughout the winter season, Lusail Winter Wonderland and Paris Saint-Germain have an array of exciting plans, including exclusive competitions and activities, offering fans and visitors opportunities to win Paris Saint-Germain memorabilia and immerse themselves in the magic of the holiday season. This partnership is poised to create indelible moments for families and sports enthusiasts alike.



