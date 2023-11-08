Occupation Forces Kill 241 People In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Palestine's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 241 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in Israeli assaults on Gaza.

The Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qedra said that Israel carried out 27 massacres during the last few hours, killing 241 Palestinians.

He added that at least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 with 4,324 children, 2,823 women, 649 elders and more than 26,000 people injured.

He stressed that the Israeli occupation increased targeting of health crews, resulting in killing 193 people, including the destruction of 45 ambulances, in addition to targeting 120 health facilities.

Al-Qedra warned of the occupation's threat to Al-Rantisi Specialized Children's Hospital, which will risk the lives of patients and the displaced, calling the UN and the Red Cross international organizations to be present in hospitals to stop such threats and protect the health system.

He also called on all parties to provide humanitarian corridors for the entry of medical supplies, fuel and transport thousands of wounded people. (end)

