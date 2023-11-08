Slovakia Rejects EUR 40.3M In Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Slovak government has rejected a fourteenth package of military aid for Ukraine amounting to EUR 40.3 million.

That's according to the TASR agency, Ukrinform reports.

The proposal for the donation was prepared by the former management of the Slovak Defense Ministry.

The military aid package should have been comprised of 4 million rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition; 5,172 rounds of large-caliber ammunition for 125 mm-caliber cannon, 140 missiles for the Kub missile-defense system, eight mortars and 1,200 mines.

Slovak Foreign Minister does not believe in ending war in Ukraine on battlefield

Slovakia has supported Ukraine with 13 packages of military aid totaling EUR 671 million since the beginning of the war in the country.

On October 26, the new Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, announced that his government would stop providing military aid to Ukraine. This was one of his main campaign promises.

At the same time, he said that the government would not block the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine from private manufacturers.