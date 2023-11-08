Chairman Of Turkish Grand National Assembly Congratulates Azerbaijani People (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Chairman of the
Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus has congratulated
the Azerbaijani people in a post on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
Kurtulmus emphasized that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, in
addition to liberating the lands from Armenian occupation, has
raised hopes for permanent peace, stability and cooperation in the
region.
"I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan, which heroically liberated
its lands under occupation, on November 8 - Victory Day! We honor
the memory of the Martyrs who gave their lives for this victory,
express our gratitude to the veterans," he said.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
