Chairman Of Turkish Grand National Assembly Congratulates Azerbaijani People (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus has congratulated the Azerbaijani people in a post on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Kurtulmus emphasized that Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, in addition to liberating the lands from Armenian occupation, has raised hopes for permanent peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

"I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan, which heroically liberated its lands under occupation, on November 8 - Victory Day! We honor the memory of the Martyrs who gave their lives for this victory, express our gratitude to the veterans," he said.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

