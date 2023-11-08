TAG.Global, AOI Mull Plans To Launch Battery Production Lines

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 8 (Petra) -Amman-based Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG) and Egyptian Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) on Wednesday agreed to establish joint cooperation mechanisms.The two sides also agreed to mull plans to launch two additional investment projects within the existing joint factory for manufacturing technical devices, by establishing production lines for screens and batteries, according to a joint statement.During the meeting, Head of TAG, Dr. Talal Abu Ghazaleh, and AOI Chairman, Maj. Gen. Mukhtar Abdel Latif, agreed to continue efforts to meet requirements of Egypt's sustainable development plans, in accordance with the policy of deepening local industrialization, transferring modern technology to Egypt, and keeping pace with scientific development in the industrial field.Since 2019, the two sides have been working together in the field of manufacturing and producing tablets, laptops, and smart phones.