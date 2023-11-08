Daniel Dicriscio Releases New Single“HOLLYWOOD” Coinciding With 100Th Anniversary Of Hollywood Sign

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Recording Artist Daniel DiCriscio releases a new hot dance single“HOLLYWOOD” that coincides with the 100th Anniversary of the iconic Hollywood Sign that takes you on a wild fantasy journey while giving you an adrenaline rush.

DiCriscio's single“HOLLYWOOD” takes on the subject of the desire that brings droves of showbiz dreamers to the city of hopes and dreams of becoming famous. And much like the famous Hollywood sign that also brings hopes and dreams to throngs of people and is also a staple in pop culture, DiCriscio wants to show his appreciation and affinity to Tinseltown with his new single.

In DiCriscio's song“HOLLYWOOD”, he mentions the unlimited desire people have, since we live in a celebrified time with social media and more, that are drawn to Hollywood and show business with lyrics like“You want the lifestyle of the rich and famous”,“You wanna see your name in lights on the walk of fame” and“Everybody wants to be a star.”

DiCriscio states,“Everyone around the world is infatuated with Hollywood, it is the entertainment capital of the world. If you come to Hollywood it is seen as an achievement and you've made it. Everybody wants to be a star!” laughs DiCriscio

DiCriscio surprises us the listeners with a rap midway through the song mentioning famous iconic movie stars names such as“Monroe, Brando, De Niro, DiCaprio, Valentino, and DiCriscio”. Yes, he mentions himself.. and why not..he is a star.

DiCriscio also brings in the element of the true dark side of Hollywood giving a brutally truthful and honest point of view with lyrics like“It's an obsession/ It's an addiction/ you're like a crack addict/You got a have it baby” much like the Hollywood Babylon and rehab stories we've heard and are familiar with from past and present.

DiCriscio will premiere“HOLLYWOOD” at an upcoming live concert show at the legendary Whisky a Go-Go January 26, 2024, which is DiCriscio's birthday. The event is titled“Daniel DiCriscio's BLONDEMIC Birthday Bash. DiCriscio is the headliner along with opening acts and celebrity guests. Tickets can be purchased online at whiskyagogo ticketmaster and other online ticket agencies

DiCriscio's music and“HOLLYWOOD” are available on iTunes and all digital platforms.

“HOLLYWOOD” was written (words and music, arranged, and produced) by Daniel DiCriscio

A full color video for“HOLLYWOOD” will be available soon and include the beautiful Hollywood skyline.