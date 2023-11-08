Kerala: Fines Worth Rs 83.55 Lakh Imposed On 2288 Business Establishments; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Legal Metrology Department said that in the month of October, flash inspections were conducted in 4037 business establishments across Kerala. The department informed that cases have been registered against 2288 business establishments for violating the law and a fine of Rs 83.55 lakh has been collected from them.



Flash inspections were conducted across the state at petrol pumps, tanker lorries, weighbridges, gas agencies, ration shops, rice mills, jewellers, hotels, bakeries, spice shops, vegetable shops, butcher shops, electrical shops, hospitals, textiles etc.

The case was mainly registered for violation of the law including the use of unstamped weighing instruments, sale of reduced quantity and weight, sale of packets without declarations as per Packaged Commodities Rules under Legal Metrology such as weight and date of manufacture, charging higher than MRP, using drawbars and weights in a way that cannot be seen by consumers, not displaying certificate of weighing instruments stamped in view of consumers etc.

A case has also been registered against the owners of auto-rickshaws with unstamped meters. Legal Metrology Controller VK Abdul Kader informed that the lightning inspections focused on specific areas will continue in the coming days.

Legal Metrology Department informed that if any legal violations are noticed, the customers can submit their complaints through transparent mobile application Legal Metrology Kerala Facebook page, email address and central government's UMANG mobile application.

