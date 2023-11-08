Tuscany Death Toll From Storm Ciaran Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: The body of an elderly man was found in Tuscany on Tuesday, an official said, the eighth victim in the Italian region from a storm that battered Western Europe last week.

Antonio Tumolo, 84, was "found in the early afternoon in Prato", a city northwest of Florence, a spokesman for the region told AFP, confirming the death toll had reached eight.

The body of Tumolo, whose family had reported him missing, was found in a plant nursery some 15 kilometres from where he lived, Italian media reports said.

His crushed car had already been found, apparently swept up by a torrent of water.

More than a dozen people died across Western Europe after Storm Ciaran brought heavy downpours and record winds late last week.

In Tuscany, the storm swelled the Arno River, which runs through Florence, and transformed streets in many of the region's villages into rivers, washing away cars in a rush of water and mud.