Qatar's E-Commerce Sector Shows Potential For Significant Growth: Jeeb CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The e-commerce ecosystem in Qatar has demonstrated remarkable potential to become a key player in the region, thanks to the continuous innovation and evolving trends introduced by various industry stakeholders, according to Bashar Jaber, the CEO of Jeeb.

In response to the shifting landscape, Jaber, the visionary behind the innovative“grocery-to-cookery” e-commerce platform, Jeeb, established the platform during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing safety as a core value. He believes that the e-commerce sector in Qatar has made significant strides, showcasing resilience and substantial growth in the post-pandemic era, which is indicative of the evolving shopping preferences in the country.

Jeeb, under Jaber's leadership, is setting out to redefine the grocery shopping experience in Qatar. Their groundbreaking two-step ordering process and robust delivery capabilities offer an unprecedented level of convenience.

The innovative two-step ordering system at Jeeb allows users to effortlessly compile their shopping list. Customers can simply list the items they need or upload a pre-made list, resulting in a streamlined and efficient shopping experience. This eliminates the need for time-consuming searches for individual items or waiting in lengthy checkout queues.

Furthermore, Jeeb's commitment to delivering customer orders directly to their doorsteps enhances the overall shopping experience, focusing on convenience and ease of use.

In addition to revolutionizing grocery shopping, Jeeb offers a comprehensive solution catering to a broad range of grocery requirements. Whether you are an individual seeking convenience or a commercial establishment in need of a reliable supplier, Jeeb offers a wide array of offerings to meet your needs.

Explaining the choice of the brand name, Jaber shared that the name“Jeeb” has been in his mind for several years, holding a significant meaning in Arabic, which translates to 'bring.' Today, the name is owned and trademarked by the company across more than 90 cities.

Since its inception in March, Jeeb has maintained a steady growth trajectory, with increasing daily sales at an organic rate. Jaber emphasized that they have only scratched the surface of their potential and believe they have developed one of the most user-friendly and convenient front-end experiences.

Jaber highlighted a distinctive feature of Jeeb-their decentralized, vendor-free business model. This approach enables users to shop hassle-free from their preferred brands without being concerned about vendors. Jeeb utilizes its extensive network and interconnectivity with various vendors and retailers to ensure prompt order delivery.

Notably, Jeeb features a unique cookery section with recipes for various menus, enabling customers to order the necessary ingredients directly. This initiative aims to encourage and facilitate cooking at home, fostering culinary exploration and creativity.

Jaber envisions the“Cook with Jeeb” movement, where users can effortlessly replicate appealing dishes by ordering the required ingredients with a simple click.

Jeeb employs advanced technology to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience.

The platform's technology enhances the connection between customers and their items, ensuring a user-friendly and efficient shopping journey.

“Jeeb's mission is to revolutionize the online shopping experience, not only in Qatar but also at a regional level, driven by their exceptional technology, vision, and commitment to making grocery shopping remarkably convenient,” Jaber noted.