Enemy Attacks Sumy Region's Border Areas 26 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 7, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Sumy region's border areas and settlements 26 times.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russians have shelled the Sumy region's border areas and settlements 26 times. A total of 108 explosions were recorded,” the report states.

Russian attacks affected such communities as Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka and Seredyna-Buda.

In particular, enemy troops struck the Velyka Pysarivka with mortars (25 explosions) and cannon artillery (five explosions).

In the Krasnopillia community, Russians opened fire with mortars (20 explosions) and dropped explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles (two explosions).

In the Yunakivka community, the enemy used mortars (three explosions).

In the Bilopillia community, Russian troops launched attacks with cannon artillery (15 explosions), mortars (10 explosions) and tanks (seven explosions).

Additionally, the enemy fired 21 mortar bombs at the Seredyna-Buda community.