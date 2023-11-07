Empty Warehouses Destroyed In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck one and the same area in the Kherson community for the second time over the past eight days. Empty warehouses were destroyed.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“For the second time over the past eight days, the Russian army has struck one and the same area in Kherson. Warehouses were destroyed. They were empty,” Mrochko wrote.

In his words, civilians remained unharmed.

Mrochko also posted a video, showing the consequences of the enemy attack.

A reminder that, on November 6, 2023, Russian invaders shelled the Kherson city community 17 times, having fired 62 projectiles.

Video: Roman Mrochko , Head of Kherson City Military Administration