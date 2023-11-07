Nakhchivan State University Holds Azerbaijan National Flag Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan National Flag Day was celebrated at Nakhchivan State University (NSU), Azernews reports.

The event started with playing the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. Then the rector of NSU, Elbrus Isayev, made a speech and pointed out that according to the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 17, 2009, November 9 is celebrated as the National Flag Day in Azerbaijan. He noted that the tricolour flag of Azerbaijan was raised for the first time by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan.

The rector said that the Azerbaijani tricolour flag flies proudly in the territories freed from occupation by the Azerbaijani Victorious Army during the 44-day Patriotic War.

A film dedicated to National Flag Day was performed at the event.

After that, the second-year master's student Guljan Alizade's speech entitled "My Victory Flag" was heard, and the students of the Faculty of History and Philology performed a poetic recitation.