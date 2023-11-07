Nakhchivan State University Holds Azerbaijan National Flag Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan National Flag Day was celebrated at Nakhchivan State
University (NSU), Azernews reports.
The event started with playing the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan. Then the rector of NSU, Elbrus Isayev, made a speech
and pointed out that according to the Decree of President Ilham
Aliyev dated November 17, 2009, November 9 is celebrated as the
National Flag Day in Azerbaijan. He noted that the tricolour flag
of Azerbaijan was raised for the first time by National Leader
Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan.
The rector said that the Azerbaijani tricolour flag flies
proudly in the territories freed from occupation by the Azerbaijani
Victorious Army during the 44-day Patriotic War.
A film dedicated to National Flag Day was performed at the
event.
After that, the second-year master's student Guljan Alizade's
speech entitled "My Victory Flag" was heard, and the students of
the Faculty of History and Philology performed a poetic
recitation.
