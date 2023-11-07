Movement Of Large Column Of Enemy Vehicles Through Mariupol Towards Berdyansk Spotted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A large convoy with enemy equipment is moving through the temporarily occupied Mariupol toward Berdyansk.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Military movement Melitopol - Mariupol. Convoys of equipment, helicopters near Berdyansk, dozens of trucks with ammunition (moving - ed.) through Mariupol," he listed.

Andriushchenko noted that the guerrillas "drove both ways with the inspection" and found more than 20 trucks with ammunition traveling along the highway from Mariupol to the village of Pryazovske, located to the west of the city, and then 'disappear' towards the front line.

"In Pryazovske, we spotted tractors (trawls) for heavy equipment moving towards Mariupol. Most likely, these are the ones reported last week. That is, we have confirmation of the hypothesis of reinforcements in the direction of Tokmak, but through the Berdyansk district and Prymorske," explained the mayor's adviser.

As reported, the Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.