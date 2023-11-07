Rosatom prepares to ship hydrogen to Asian countries

(MENAFN) Rosatom, the state-run corporation, has revealed that Russia is considering entering the global hydrogen market, with the possibility of commencing hydrogen supplies by the end of this decade.



The primary target for these potential hydrogen consumers is expected to be in the Asian region. Hydrogen, regarded as a prospective clean energy source, holds the potential for applications in electricity generation, transportation, industrial processes, and residential heating.



“For Rosatom, hydrogen energy is a priority area,” the leader of the Rosatom Overseas subsidiary, Evgeny Pakermanov, informed a Russian news agency in a meeting.



As per Pakermanov, Rosatom is actively engaged in the development of technologies for hydrogen production, transportation, and utilization. The corporation has initiated pilot projects within Russia aimed at establishing a blueprint for the effective management and utilization of this fuel.



“We have a project to create large-scale hydrogen production on Sakhalin. And we plan to do it in a shorter period of time. Over the next five years. The project will be focused on both domestic consumption and export,” Pakermanov stressed.



Additionally, he noted that the main focus for potential hydrogen exports includes Asian nations where robust demand is anticipated, with China, South Korea, and Japan among the prominent potential destinations.

