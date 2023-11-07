UN Security Council holds 6th meeting since October 7 regarding situation in Gaza

(MENAFN) Members of the UN Security Council convened in a closed session on Monday to address the ongoing situation in Gaza, which has been marked by Israel's continuous bombardment.



This meeting, the sixth emergency session since October 7, was held in response to a request from the United Arab Emirates and China.



During the session, the 15-member council is expected to receive briefings from UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.



Before the session, Michel Xavier Biang, the permanent representative to the UN of Gabon, a non-permanent member of the Council, addressed the press.



He pointed out that the council's inability to reach an agreement is influenced by competition between superpowers and the difficulty in reaching a consensus. He emphasized his country's support for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.



It's worth noting that last month, four different draft resolutions related to Gaza were vetoed in the Security Council.



The ongoing conflict in Gaza stems from Israel's military actions following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. Tragically, at least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, have lost their lives in Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip.

