Slovak Foreign Minister Does Not Believe In Ending War In Ukraine On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is no military solution to Russia's war against Ukraine, and therefore it is necessary to work on a political and diplomatic settlement.
Juraj Blanár, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, said this at a press conference in Prague on Monday after meeting with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, Ukrinform reported citing APA .
"Prolonging the conflict will not lead to its resolution. The senseless killings must stop," he said.
According to the minister, political discussions and peace initiatives are needed now, "regardless of where they come from."
In this context, Blanár confirmed Slovakia's already declared intention to no longer send weapons to Ukraine. According to him, there is nothing left in the country that can be transferred, and the country must take care of its own security.
At the same time, the minister said that Slovakia condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine as a violation of international law.
As reported, in late October, the new Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, said that his government was suspending military assistance to Ukraine.
