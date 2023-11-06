Zelensky Discusses Peace Formula, Grain From Ukraine Initiative With Sierra Leone President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio discussed in a phone call Ukraine's Peace Formula.

“I had a phone conversation with Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

He noted he is glad to resume contact between the states at the highest level following a 20-year pause.

The President of Ukraine also congratulated Sierra Leone on its election to the UN Security Council for the years 2024-2025, noting that he anticipates that it will continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We discussed Ukraine's Peace Formula and its recent meeting in Malta, as well as ways to consolidate support for our vision of peace across African states and regional platforms,” he said.

In addition, Zelensky informed the President of Sierra Leone about the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine and invited him to take part in its upcoming second summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, the second summit of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine under the auspices of President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled for the end of November.