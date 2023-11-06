Umerov Discusses Areas Of Mutual Interest With Pakistani Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Pakistan in phone talk discussed areas of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform report.

“Spoke today with Pakistan's Minister for Defence & Defence Production Lieutenant General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder. I'm grateful for Pakistan's contribution to Ukraine's capabilities. It was a pleasure to discuss areas of mutual interest as we maintain our bilateral relationship,” Umerov wrote.

As reported, last week the defense ministers of Ukraine and the United States discussed the situation on the battlefield and the progress in training of Ukraine's defense forces.