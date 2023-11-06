Gladiators To Face Strikers In Abu Dhabi T10 Opening Match

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 6:52 PM

The Abu Dhabi T10 will return with an exciting seventh edition on November 28.

Defending champions Deccan Gladiators will play New York Strikers, the runners-up from last season, in the first match of the competition.

Gladiators had won the title last season after a thrilling finale, and have built a strong squad once again this season.

Meanwhile, the Strikers, who made their debut last edition, will look to get off to a strong start as well to build on the momentum.

Apart from Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi, and Chennai Braves will compete in the 12-day tournament as they look to get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

Four teams will play four home games, while the other four teams will have three home games.

All the teams will get three days off during the league. The top four teams from the round-robin stage will qualify for the playoffs.

The top two teams will play the Qualifier 1 on December 8, while the teams finishing in the third and fourth position, will play the Eliminator.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will then face the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on the same day.

The final will be played on December 9.

“I am sure the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 season is going to be massive, as all the eight teams have bolstered strong squads, and it can be anyone's game at this point," Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman, T10 Sports Management, said.

"With some of the best players from all around the world set to showcase their skills, it promises to be an action-packed thriller with plenty of entertainment and surprises, for all fans of the game. I wish the teams well for the season and look forward to some fantastic cricket.”