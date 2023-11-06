Bengaluru's Empty Site Owners To Face Fines Over Bush Growth, BBMP Issues Warning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) is set to crack down on vacant plots in Silicon City Bengaluru, warning property owners of potential fines if they allow bushes to overgrow on their properties. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued a stern warning to those who own vacant plots within the BBMP jurisdiction, urging them to either develop their land or maintain it in a clean and orderly manner to avoid penalties.

The BBMP's move comes in response to a growing issue of leopards venturing out of the forest and infiltrating densely populated areas in Bengaluru, where they have been known to hunt dogs and other animals, taking refuge in the bushes of vacant plots at night. This leopard incursion has caused significant concerns for the owners of vacant sites, prompting the BBMP to consider imposing fines for neglecting these properties.

The BBMP is in the process of formulating new regulations related to this issue, focusing on both property maintenance and addressing the problem of leopards encroaching on urban areas. The proposed regulations aim to maintain a clean and safe environment on vacant sites while discouraging owners from allowing overgrown bushes to become a haven for wildlife.

Under the forthcoming BBMP directive, owners of vacant land falling within the BBMP's purview will be obligated to ensure that their properties are kept clean and free from any form of littering, garbage dumping, or construction waste accumulation. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in fines imposed by the BBMP. Additionally, the BBMP may collect eviction fees from property owners who fail to meet these requirements.

The BBMP's proactive stance aims to tackle the growing challenges associated with vacant plots and the encroachment of wildlife into urban spaces, ensuring that Bengaluru remains a safe and clean environment for its residents. Property owners are urged to take immediate action to either develop their vacant sites, maintain them in a neat condition, or engage in alternative landscaping practices.