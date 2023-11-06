Mitsubishi Montero Sport Is Available At Qatar Automobiles Company

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mitsubishi Montero Sport shines with its fresh design, performance and durability at affordable price, making it the ideal car for all road conditions and at all times. The Montero Sport is available at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, at its showroom on Salwa road.

With a fresh new face the Montero Sport has an updated look that features the new Dynamic Shield front grill, enhanced front bumper design and new LED and fog lights to give the car more tough yet smooth and modern look. On the back, the layout of rear lamps was changed, signal lights and brake lights' positions have been switched, with a new spoiler out back adding a smoked finish in order to give the car a more sophisticated look. The Montero Sport 2020 model is equipped with 3.0-LITER V6 MIVEC engine. The high-displacement V6 engine supplies strong acceleration even when carrying heavy loads or traveling uphill. Thanks to the 8-speed automatic transmission – First from Mitsubishi Motors – improved fuel efficiency coupled with smoother, more luxurious drive is easily achieved. Built for maximum stability and traction, the rugged frame and aerodynamically contoured body contribute to solid handling and stable highway performance. Reliable 4WD traction combines with an advanced suspension to keep the vehicle in touch with surface conditions to stay in firm control. Using the drive mode selector dial, drivers can easily switch between 2WD (2H) and 4WD (4H, 4HLc, 4LLc), while they can Improve traction when driving off road by entering the GRAVEL, MUD/SNOW, SAND or ROCK modes. The Hill Descent Control (HDC) mode selector activates the HDC, which automatically applies the brakes to maintain current speed when traveling downhill, allowing drivers to concentrate on steering and and the road ahead without having to manually apply the brakes.

The enhanced Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) with advanced connectivity helps drivers find new places while staying entertained on the go. The large 8-inch touch screen allows the driver to easily operate music playback via USB or Bluetooth, and calls are now made with voice actions. The power tailgate offers a host of convenient functions with the Keyless Operation System.