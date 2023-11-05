Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation For Medical And Educational Sciences Celebrates UAE Flag Da

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences celebrated the UAE Flag Day. The event, annually celebrated on the third of November, witnessed the participation of senior officials and employees of the foundation along with representatives from other institutions, including the Community Development Authority, National Bonds Corporation, Dubai Development Authority, Dubai Diabetes Centre, The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, Dubai Municipality, Expertise and Dispute Settlement Department, ASTER Group, Empower, Emitac, Bureau Veritas, and Bourn Hall LLC.

The celebration commenced with the National Anthem. His Excellency Dr. Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, hoisted the nation's flag in a jubilant atmosphere, reflecting deep loyalty and affection for the UAE, embracing its core values of honor and independence. Attendees extended blessings on this significant occasion, pledging to persist in the noble pursuit initiated by the nation's forefathers, aiming to actualize the vision and directives of the astute leadership, and actively contribute to the UAE's journey of excellence.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Al Qatami stated,“On UAE Flag Day, a deep sense of belonging to our cherished country and unwavering loyalty to our sagacious leadership is evident. We reminisce about the remarkable endeavors of the initial generation of founders, led by the late Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace, who laid the foundations of the country reinforced its structure, and solidified its place in the global arena. They empowered its institutions and citizens, allowing it to achieve global achievements across all levels. On this occasion, we congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers Their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, the Deputies of the Rulers, and the people of the UAE.

His Excellency continued,“We renew our loyalty to our country and its wise leadership, and pledge to continue working towards advancing development to achieve our noble goals, ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of the advanced nations in all fields.”

His Excellency added,“We at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, under the directives of its Supreme President, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, will continue our support for medical and educational excellence. We will also contribute to national initiatives in healthcare, education, and the development of talented individuals to reach their objectives, in line with the vision of the late founder, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum (may he rest in peace).”

In an ambience filled with patriotism and unity, attendees exchanged greetings on Flag Day, wishing ongoing progress and prosperity for our nation.