EBDA'a AWARD WINNERS TO BE NAMED DURING 2023 JEWELLERY & WATCH SHOW ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: A staple programme at the annual Jewellery & Watch Show – Abu Dhabi (JWS), the Ebda'a Awards returns to the 30th edition of the event to celebrate its 11th year of successfully empowering jewellery artisans from across the region.

The names of the Ebda'a Awards winners will be announced during JWS, which will be hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 1 to 5 November. A prominent jury panel, comprised of Artist and Product Designer, Azza Al Qubaisi, as well as leading designers – Maha Al Sibai, Sheikha Alserkal, and Noura Alserkal – will oversee the selection of winning pieces. The panel is joined by guest jury, Budoor Al Budoor, who is a two-time Ebda'a Award winner in the Emirati Design category in 2019 and 2022.

The remaining categories include Pearl Design, Calligraphy Design, Emirati Design, and People of Determination, which was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development and provides a dedicated space for aspiring jewellery designers of determination to showcase their talents.

Winners of the Ebda'a Awards will receive a trophy designed by Azza Al Qubaisi, as well as access to select training courses and resources to support the development and production of their designs. They will also have the opportunity to be featured by the awards' media partner. The grand prize promises the potential to host a complimentary stand at JWS 2024 to display the finished jewellery pieces, providing winners with a large-scale platform from which to share their creativity.

Commenting on the programme's 11th anniversary, Azza Al Qubaisi, co-founder of the awards, said:“I am so excited to announce the winners of this year's Ebda'a Awards at the annual Jewellery & Watch Show – Abu Dhabi. We have had over 100 winners since the first edition of the awards in 2013, and every year the designs presented by our participants continue to blow me away. The talent in the region is pioneering unique jewellery design that is sure to influence future industry trends, offering a fresh take on traditional pieces for a more contemporary look and feel.

“With over 800 submitted designs and more than 300 participants in 11 years, the Ebda'a Awards remains an incubator for aspiring jewellery designers, bringing together industry leaders to support with the empowerment of young talent in the region. In doing so, we remain committed to fostering innovation and collaboration to drive market growth, customer choice, and talent breakthrough,” she added.

Created by Azza Al Qubaisi, the Ebda'a Awards were founded as a leading industry initiative to encourage excellence and creativity among emerging local jewellery designers, presenting a unique opportunity to showcase their work at an event attended by industry experts from around the world. Through the awards, participants can transform their hobby into a career, with access to professional development, interactive mentoring, and hands-on experience provided by leading jewellery designers in the region.

The Ebda'a Awards are held in co-operation with JWS and the Ministry of Community Development, and are supported by education partner, International Gemological Institute, and media partner, The New Jeweller International Media Group.