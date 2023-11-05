Key Emirati exhibitors participate in 2023 Adventure and Camping Exhibition

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, November 5, 2023

The fifth edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition features a distinctive line-up of Emirati companies specialised in the camping sector and the manufacture of equipment and supplies for fishing, hunting, outdoor adventures, and water sports. During the event, organised by Expo Al Dhaid with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, these local companies have the chance to exhibit their products alongside over 35 top global brands.

The 2023 Adventure and Camping Exhibition, which is scheduled to wrap up this evening, is a prime opportunity for local industries operating in the camping and safari sector, providing a space for participating companies to exchange expertise and experience while boosting sales by marketing to the event’s impressive turnout of camping and adventure enthusiasts.

Khalid Ahmed Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the UAE-based Alhor Camping and Hunting Tools, highlighted his company’s keenness to participate in the exhibition on an annual basis. He noted the role the event plays in enhancing marketing opportunities by creating a space for companies to display their latest products to a broad array of visitors. During the exhibition, he said, Alhor strives to offer exclusive deals and discounts of up to 50 per cent on a wide range of camping supplies, such as tents, cooking and grilling equipment, and camp chairs.

Abdullah Ali Madhani, CEO of the UAE company MB 41, which specialises in outfitting adventure vehicles, said his company is striving to stand out at the event by showcasing state-of-the-art products alongside comfort and recreation collections tailored for outdoor trips. MB 41 is participating in the exhibition for the first time.

Mustafa Lutfi Ali, Director of Sales for the Emirati company Al Bawadi Trips Equipment, said the event has provided a key space for companies to access a broad customer market and increase sales by bringing together a large number of visitors right at the start of the camping and adventure season.

Throughout the event’s five days, it has drawn in a huge public turnout from across the UAE as visitors come to explore the extensive selection of camping and outdoor equipment. Numerous visitors attested to the exhibition’s pivotal role as a yearly occasion to gear up for the camping and adventure season.





