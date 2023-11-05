Azerbaijani Civilian Injured In Landmine Explosion In Tartar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The police
station received information on November 5 at about 12:00 (GMT+4)
about a mine explosion near the village of Tepekend in Azerbaijan's
Tartar district, which was not cleared, the press service of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.
Asif Huseynov, a resident of Azerbaijan's Seydimli village, who
was born in 1965, was wounded in the leg as a result of the
explosion. The incident is currently being investigated.
"Once again, we urge citizens not to enter non-mined territories
and observe the necessary rules," the ministry said.
