Azerbaijani Civilian Injured In Landmine Explosion In Tartar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The police station received information on November 5 at about 12:00 (GMT+4) about a mine explosion near the village of Tepekend in Azerbaijan's Tartar district, which was not cleared, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Asif Huseynov, a resident of Azerbaijan's Seydimli village, who was born in 1965, was wounded in the leg as a result of the explosion. The incident is currently being investigated.

"Once again, we urge citizens not to enter non-mined territories and observe the necessary rules," the ministry said.