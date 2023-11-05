               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kung Fu Panda To Bambi: 5 Top Animated Movies To Watch With Kids


11/5/2023 4:00:20 AM

Po's determination to become to the Dragon warrior in Kung Fu panda to the classical Bambi, here's a list of 5 animated movies you should see with your kids



Po's determination to become to the Dragon warrior in Kung Fu panda to the classical Bambi, here's a list of 5 animated movies you should see with your kids



The way Po believed that he could become the Dragon Warrior, this movie will similarly instill values of determination in kids



This is a great movie to introduce your kids to disney animation movies, Bambi- the fawn's coming-of-age in the jungle is heartwarming. It deals with the themes of friendship, loss



Simba's return to claim his rightful place in 'Pride Lands' is a great movie to watch with kids



Step into the world of Elsa and Anna through a kingdom which is eternally trapped in winter



Step into the world of Manny, Sid and Diego as they embark on a journey to return a lost human baby to it's family

