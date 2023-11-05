Roman theatre of Merida to Alhambra: 5 must visit places in Spain

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Visit these 5 places from Alhambra in Granada to the
Roman Theater of Mérida when you make that long awaited trip to Spain
This Islamic architecture is unique, constructed by the Nasrid dynasty in the 13th century. it was later expanded by the
Catholic Monarchs after
the Reconquista
This iconic architecture with a blend of Gothic and
Art Nouveau is one of the largest unfinished catholic churches in the world. It is expected to be finished by 2026
This royal palace has been the residenc for various spanish monarchs and it a classic combination of
Moorish, Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architectural styles
The whole city of Toledo is an open-air museum and it served as the capital of Spain till the 16th century
It's a well-preserved Roman ampitheatre with a sitting capacity of 6000 people
