               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Roman Theatre Of Merida To Alhambra: 5 Must Visit Places In Spain


11/5/2023 4:00:19 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Visit these 5 places from Alhambra in Granada to the
Roman Theater of Mérida when you make that long awaited trip to Spain

Roman theatre of Merida to Alhambra: 5 must visit places in Spain

Visit these 5 places from Alhambra in Granada to the
Roman Theater of Mérida when you make that long awaited trip to Spain

Alhambra, Granada

This Islamic architecture is unique, constructed by the Nasrid dynasty in the 13th century. it was later expanded by the
Catholic Monarchs after
the Reconquista

Sagrada Família, Barcelona

This iconic architecture with a blend of Gothic and
Art Nouveau is one of the largest unfinished catholic churches in the world. It is expected to be finished by 2026

Alcazar of Seville

This royal palace has been the residenc for various spanish monarchs and it a classic combination of
Moorish, Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architectural styles

Toledo

The whole city of Toledo is an open-air museum and it served as the capital of Spain till the 16th century

Roman Theater of Mérida

It's a well-preserved Roman ampitheatre with a sitting capacity of 6000 people

MENAFN05112023007385015968ID1107373964

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search