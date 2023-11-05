Roman theatre of Merida to Alhambra: 5 must visit places in Spain

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Visit these 5 places from Alhambra in Granada to the

Roman Theater of Mérida when you make that long awaited trip to Spain

Visit these 5 places from Alhambra in Granada to the

Roman Theater of Mérida when you make that long awaited trip to Spain

This Islamic architecture is unique, constructed by the Nasrid dynasty in the 13th century. it was later expanded by the

Catholic Monarchs after

the Reconquista

This iconic architecture with a blend of Gothic and

Art Nouveau is one of the largest unfinished catholic churches in the world. It is expected to be finished by 2026

This royal palace has been the residenc for various spanish monarchs and it a classic combination of

Moorish, Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architectural styles

The whole city of Toledo is an open-air museum and it served as the capital of Spain till the 16th century

It's a well-preserved Roman ampitheatre with a sitting capacity of 6000 people