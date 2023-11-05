               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan Proposes To Use Trans-Caspian International Route More Actively


11/5/2023 3:08:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan proposes to use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) more actively, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said at the official opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo, Trend reports.

"To further increase container transportation on the China–Europe route, we propose to use the TITR more actively. It will reduce the time of transportation of goods by almost half," Smailov said.

The prime minister of Kazakhstan called on China's transport and logistics operators to actively use the cross-border transport infrastructure available in Kazakhstan.

MENAFN05112023000187011040ID1107373750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search