Jewish Woman Stabbed, 'Swastika' Drawn At Her House In France As Israel-Gaza War Intensifies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "'A swastika was found graffitied at her home', French Police were hunting for a man who stabbed and wounded a Jewish woman in Lyon city on Saturday, the cops and mayor said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet said,“Such an act of violence is unthinkable. I offer all my support to the victim and her relatives.”Giving no further details about the suspect, a spokesman for the national police said that he could not confirm whether police were treating the attack as an anti-Semitic hate crime, Reuters reported.

Police in countries around the world have reported a surge in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic offenses in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. The war between the two nations has entered its 30th day with Israel continues to batter Gaza with airstrikes.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,448, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza stated. In Israel, more than 1,400 people have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack that started the war Read: Live updates on Israel-Gaza warOn Saturday night, more than 50 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and scores wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Maghazi camp. Maghazi is located in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza Strip, Israel asserted that its target is Hamas, not civilians, and alleges that militants are using residents as human shields United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were“encountering the full force\" of its troops President Joe Biden suggested that progress has been made on the issue of providing a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched from Washington to Milan to Paris on Saturday, calling for a halt to Israel's bombardment of Gaza, particularly in countries with large Muslim populations, including the US, UK, and France, expressed disillusionment with their governments for supporting Israel while its bombardments of hospitals and residential areas in the Gaza Strip intensified.

(With Reuters inputs)

MENAFN04112023007365015876ID1107372818