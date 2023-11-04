Jordan Bags Membership In ICCROM For Preservation And Restoration Of Cultural Property

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra)-- Jordan won membership in the Executive Council of the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), affiliated with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with the participation of 137 countries.The Department of Antiquities, in a statement Saturday, said that the membership came through the electing of the Director General of the department, Fadi Abdullah Balawi, representing the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, as a member of the Council in the elections that took place during the 33rd General Assembly meetings in Rome in the past two days.The ICCROM is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the preservation of cultural heritage worldwide through training, information, research, cooperation and advocacy programs.It aims to enhance the field of conservation, restoration and raise awareness about the importance and fragility of cultural heritage.The creation of the Center took place as a result of a proposal at the UNESCO General Conference held in New Delhi in 1956.Three years later, the Center was established in Rome, Italy, where its headquarters remain to this day.