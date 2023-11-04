'Ganpati Not Our Culture...' Statement By Sanehalli Swamiji Gets Slammed By Pro-Hindu Organisations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent address at the Sanehalli National Drama Festival program in Chitradurga's Hosadurga Taluk, Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji, a prominent religious figure, reiterated his contentious statement that "Ganpati is not our culture," further fueling the wrath of Hindu communities.

The Swamiji insisted that the worship of Lord Ganesha is not a part of their culture, emphasizing the significance of the Lingayat and Sharana culture in their tradition. He cited the writings of several scholars who have supported this viewpoint, including Nijgunanandshri, who was conferred the Rajyotsava Award for promoting this perspective.

Critics have accused him of making such statements for publicity, but the Swamiji asserted that he had expressed these views since his early days as a student. He clarified that he and his followers do not participate in Ganapati Utsav celebrations and do not worship Lord Ganesha. In response to those who have criticized his beliefs, he dismissed them as "idiots who do not understand."

The Swamiji then pondered the consequences of losing one's composure in the face of criticism, emphasizing the importance of a culture of surrender. He mentioned instances of opposition to Lord Ganesha found in the vachanas of Sharan, suggesting that a thoughtful response is needed, rather than reacting in haste.

The controversial statement by Sanehalli Swamiji has sparked a massive sensation, leading to heated debates on social media. Pro-Hindu organizations have expressed strong condemnation of his remarks, adding to the growing controversy surrounding the issue.