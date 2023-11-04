Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB Storage Variant Quietly Launched In India: Check Specs, Price & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google, a major US tech company, quietly unveiled a new Pixel 8 Pro model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India one month after the Pixel 8 series smartphones were first released there. Flipkart, an online retailer, already has the latest Pixel 8 Pro 256GB model available.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 2,400 nits. Google's own Tensor G3 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor powers the Pixel 8 Pro. Android 14 is preinstalled on the smartphone. Now for the battery: the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery that can be charged at 30W quickly.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro has an IP68 certification, Face ID, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth version 5.3, and other features. In addition, the Pixel 8 Pro is larger, measuring 6.4 x 3.01 x 0.34 inches and weighing 213 grammes. Seven years of OS, security, and feature drop updates are also included with the Pixel 8 Pro.
Also Read |
Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs 9,999; Check details
With regard to camera specs, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has three cameras on its rear: a 48MP telephoto lens with Super Rez Zoom up to 30X, a 50MP wide camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The gadget boasts a 10 front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.
The cost of the 256GB Google Pixel 8 Pro model in India is Rs 1,13,999. There is just one Obsidian colour available for this model. If interested parties use an SBI Bank credit card to make a transaction, they will additionally receive a discount of Rs. 9,000. With this phone, customers can additionally receive an exchange incentive of up to Rs. 4,000.
The Google Pixel 8 Pro was revealed at a premium price of Rs 1,06,999, whereas the Google Pixel 8 was introduced in India last month for Rs 75,999. In 2024, the business plans to begin producing the Pixel 8 in India.
Also Read |
Google introduces car crash detection feature in Pixel phones; Here's how you can enable it
MENAFN04112023007385015968ID1107371509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.