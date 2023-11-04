Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB Storage Variant Quietly Launched In India: Check Specs, Price & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google, a major US tech company, quietly unveiled a new Pixel 8 Pro model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India one month after the Pixel 8 series smartphones were first released there. Flipkart, an online retailer, already has the latest Pixel 8 Pro 256GB model available.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 2,400 nits. Google's own Tensor G3 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor powers the Pixel 8 Pro. Android 14 is preinstalled on the smartphone. Now for the battery: the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery that can be charged at 30W quickly.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has an IP68 certification, Face ID, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth version 5.3, and other features. In addition, the Pixel 8 Pro is larger, measuring 6.4 x 3.01 x 0.34 inches and weighing 213 grammes. Seven years of OS, security, and feature drop updates are also included with the Pixel 8 Pro.

With regard to camera specs, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has three cameras on its rear: a 48MP telephoto lens with Super Rez Zoom up to 30X, a 50MP wide camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The gadget boasts a 10 front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

The cost of the 256GB Google Pixel 8 Pro model in India is Rs 1,13,999. There is just one Obsidian colour available for this model. If interested parties use an SBI Bank credit card to make a transaction, they will additionally receive a discount of Rs. 9,000. With this phone, customers can additionally receive an exchange incentive of up to Rs. 4,000.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was revealed at a premium price of Rs 1,06,999, whereas the Google Pixel 8 was introduced in India last month for Rs 75,999. In 2024, the business plans to begin producing the Pixel 8 in India.

