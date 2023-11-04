Diamond Perfumes Collection Elevates Appeal Of Sage Lifestyle Port Folio

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Los Angeles, California Nov 4, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The Sage Life Style has just announced new additions to its Diamond perfume portfolio. The diamond collection, designed exclusively by jewellery designer and perfumer Sage Machado, is awaiting a huge response in the market.

According to the CEO of Sage Life Style, the new diamond collection fragrances will be elegant and affordable too. Diamond perfume is aimed at both men and women. The unisex leather scent complements the wearer's chemistry by evoking a warm, effervescent feeling. As for the best seasons to use, diamond perfumes are best for summer.

It represents purity and gentleness. As a result, while wearing the diamond perfume, even the hottest days will feel like a breeze.

In many markets, the new additions to the Diamond Collection perfume collection are expected to bring back nostalgia for the famous Emporio Armani Diamonds fragrance. Armani shook the market with a symphony of top, middle, and base notes covering a range of floral essences such as lichee, raspberry, rose, patchouli, freesia, cedar, vanilla, amber, and vetiver.

The CEO explains that a younger generation will feel more connected to the values behind Sage Lifestyle products. Noting that Diamond perfume is a means of sharing emotions, dreams, and aspirations, the CEO added that the perfume will appeal to all who are closer to nature.

The CEO pointed out that the existing Diamond collection has already been a best-selling perfume cluster. It has been well received by customers with sensitive palettes and face allergies to traditional perfumes.

Although Diamond fragrance is labelled a gender-neutral fragrance, the perfume collection captivates users with its freshness and purity. The creator, Sage Machado, was inspired by the concept of rough diamonds vs. polished diamonds while creating this diamond perfume.

Unlike traditional diamonds, raw diamonds are understated with less sparkle and are not so attractive, but they are warmer, more unique, and closer to nature. These qualities have been expressed in the diamond perfumes , as the rough diamond retains a mystery, unlike the brilliant diamonds.

The Diamond collection perfumes carry eloquent base notes to create a soft, warm scent, giving the experience of white crisp amber, Indian sandalwood, clean ocean musk, and a rare touch of dew on the skin.

The CEO noted that the user feedback had been overwhelming, with many acknowledging Diamond perfumes' glowing value. Some have hailed the Diamonds group of perfumes as scintillating treasures that instill warmth in the body, and the feel creeps into the sensual side, filling the eyes with a diamond-like sparkle.

Source link: