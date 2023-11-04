Hundreds Gather For Palestine Solidarity

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hundreds of faithful - from various nationalities, age groups and walks of life - converged outside Imam Muhammad AbdulWahhab Mosque in Doha Friday for the fourth consecutive Friday, to declare their solidarity with Palestine. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam.

