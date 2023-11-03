Ten Communities Selected To Participate In Reconstruction Planning Pilot Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Restoration and UNDP announced 10 communities that won the open competition for needs assessment and reconstruction planning at the local level.

As the Ministry's press service reports , Bila Tserkva, Bohodukhiv, Valky, Vyzhnytsia, Kuyalnyk, Novovolynsk, Okhtyrka, Pryluky, Khmeliv and Chernechchyna territorial communities were selected for participation in the project from more than 100 participants.

Communities located no closer than 30 km from the zone of active military operations were invited to participate in the competition.

"Communities themselves have a leadership role in reconstruction processes. One of our main tasks is to help them, without waiting for victory, make these processes happen and become stronger. They will receive professional support in developing reconstruction plans, conducting corruption risk assessments, strengthening the capacity of local authorities to respond to crises, etc.," said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration – Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As reported, the project is implemented with the support of the international audit company KPMG Ukraine and UNDP and funding from the Government of Japan.

Photos: Ministry of Restoration