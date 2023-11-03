Jazmen Darnell Brown Assumes Vice Presidency Of LA Webfest And Heads Long

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Los Angeles, California Nov 3, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The Los Angeles Web Series Festival, LA Webfest, is thrilled to introduce Jazmen Darnell Brown as its Vice President. A filmmaker and esteemed TV writer with WGA accolades and a Daytime Emmy nomination, Brown's career includes contributions to Peacock, Starz, BET, and OWN.

As LA Webfest approaches its 15th Annual event in 2024, it continues to evolve and celebrate the vast, dynamic world of content creation. In 2023, LA Webfest broadened its vision to recognize long-form content that encapsulates the same entrepreneurial spirit as a web series. This strategic shift aimed to illuminate the captivating journeys these projects undertake before gracing the screen. Brown and his dedicated selection committee will annually handpick 5 to 10 long-form honorees, spanning the realms of movies and TV, with a keen eye on both Hollywood productions and the thriving independent landscape.

The inaugural year of long-form recognition in 2023 celebrated "BMF," the popular STARZ crime drama produced by Curtis“50 Cent” Jackson. Despite chronicling the true-life saga of the Flenory brothers and their role in shaping one of history's most influential crime families, the show underwent an extensive development process that commenced in the early 2010s. Its creator, Randy Huggins, also received well-deserved honors for drawing upon his personal upbringing to breathe authenticity into the '80s southwest Detroit setting.

Jazmen Darnell Brown's commitment to LA Webfest extends far beyond his new role. For several years, he volunteered at the webfest, working closely with the late Michael Ajakwe Jr., the festival's founder. His dedication and passion for advancing independent content, along with the new festival director, Young Man Kang, and his team, have been instrumental in shaping the festival's growth.

Founded in 2009, LA Webfest was the pioneer international festival exclusively dedicated to web series. Over the years, it has ignited the creation of web festivals worldwide, resulting in a network of more than 50 web festivals spanning the globe.

For more information about LA Webfest, please visit:

Website: