Georgian Police Arrest US Citizen Wanted By Interpol For Harassment, Assault

Police officers of the Main Division for Combating
Organised Crime of the Georgian Interior Ministry have arrested a
United States citizen wanted for harassment and assault and sought
through an Interpol Red Notice, the Georgian Interior Ministry said
on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Ministry said it had cooperated with the US
Diplomatic Security Service for the arrest, and added the warrant
included charges from the State of Texas on“continuous sexual
harassment of a minor”,“aggravated sexual assault of a minor”,
“assault on a family member by suffocation” and“aggravated assault
with a deadly weapon”.
The MIA said the warrant also included seven Louisiana
state charges of filing false public records, forging documents by
fraud and theft of between $5,000-$25,000.
The body added its investigation had found the alleged
offender had crossed the Georgian state border in April, before the
international search for him was announced.
“Georgia, as a member of Interpol, actively
participated in the search operation” following the announcement of
the search, it added, noting the individual had been transferred to
a penitentiary institution and extradition procedures were
underway.
Responding to the arrest, James Ulin, the Security Advisory
Council Head at the US Embassy in Georgia, highlighted the
involvement of the Georgian law enforcement institutions in the
arrest.
Ulin said the office was“happy to cooperate with the
Central Criminal Police Department, its Head Teimuraz Kupatadze and
his colleagues”, and added the Georgian professionals had been
“actively involved” in the efforts.
